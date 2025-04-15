Seasonably cool Tuesday followed by midweek warm-up and chances for rain, t-storms

Temperatures are expected to be seasonably cool on Tuesday, but warmer weather will arrive heading through the middle of the week which will come with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday will start with clouds with gradual clearing as skies become mostly sunny heading into the afternoon as high pressure builds in from the northwest. Temperatures will be cool for the middle of April with highs expecting to be around the lower-to-middle 50s. It’ll be a breezy day with a northwest wind gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Wednesday we’ll see some passing clouds, but expect a mostly sunny and warmer day with high temperatures near 60° along with a light wind.

Moisture and energy from an approaching storm system will arrive on Thursday leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few will be possible in the morning with additional chances during the afternoon and evening. A strong thunderstorm with hail is possible, but the higher severe threat looks to be south across much of Iowa including portions of North Iowa. It’ll be a warm, breezy day with high temperatures likely reaching the middle 60s.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday before quiet weather arrives to start the weekend. High temperatures on Friday will be near average in the upper 50s.

Sunshine returns on Saturday with cool high temperatures in the middle 50s. Another system looks to bring some rain showers late in the day on Easter Sunday. Temperatures will be near-average with highs around the upper 50s.