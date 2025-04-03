Seasonably cool through the weekend, chilly early next week with warmup thereafter

Quiet and seasonably cool and near average temperatures are expected through the weekend before a brief cooldown arrives early next week followed by much warmer weather late in the week.

Temperatures will range from the middle 40s to lower 50s across the Weather First area on Thursday. There will be plenty of clouds around although a few breaks are possible late in the afternoon and evening. The wind will continue to be breezy through the morning before becoming much lighter in the afternoon.

Friday will be a bit warmer with highs in the lower 50s under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will be a tad cooler, but near average, through the weekend with highs in around the middle-to-upper 40s. The wind will kick back up with gusts up to around 25 mph or so both days. Night lows will be cold in the 20s.

Next week will start chilly with high temperatures not likely getting out of the 30s on Monday with middle 40s expected on Tuesday.

Warmer temperatures will start to nudge into the area by Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s and near or in the lower 60s the rest of the week into the weekend.

The next several days are looking mainly dry. A system will come close to the area late on Friday that may bring a slight chance of a rain shower to parts of the area, but most will stay dry. Small precipitation chances are possible by the middle of next week, but details remain limited this far out.