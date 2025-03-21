Seasonably cool this weekend with rain and snow possible Saturday night through Sunday

We’re staying in a more typical, March weather pattern with fluctuating temperatures and a mix of spring and mildly wintry weather. A cold front is pushing through late Friday bringing clouds and a few, light showers through the area.

Temperatures will drop to around 20 degrees by Saturday morning but sunshine will help give us a quick boost through Saturday morning. Another wave of low pressure will increase cloud cover and bring a returning shot of rain through the area Saturday evening into Sunday morning. A few snowflakes may mix in Saturday night.

That same wave of low pressure will continue to affect the region through Sunday. Rain, occasionally mixed with some light snow, is likely Sunday morning. By Sunday evening, light snow is a possibility with a very minor accumulation, if any.

We’ll stay seasonably cool early next week with highs in the 40s and morning lows in the mid to upper 20s.

A gradual warming trend is ahead next week with highs returning to the upper 50s by Thursday and lower 60s to end the week.