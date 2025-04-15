Seasonably cool temperatures expected through the weekend into next week

A brief warm-up is expected through the middle of the week with seasonably cool and near-to-below- average temperatures likely through the weekend into next week.

The upper-air flow will turn to the southwest allowing warmer air to flow into the Weather First area with temperatures responding as highs push to near 60° on Wednesday and middle 60s on Thursday.

A cool front will pass through by Friday with cooler temperatures back to near or slightly below seasonal averages with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures will remain near or slightly below-average this weekend into next week with highs generally around the middle-to-upper 50s. Night lows will be chilly and mainly in the 30s.

A storm system is expected to bring rain chances back to the area on Easter Sunday and Monday of next week although there is still some uncertainty on the timing and track.

Temperatures will remain cooler than or near-average in the 50s heading into next week.