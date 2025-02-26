Seasonably cool Saturday, otherwise above average temperatures remain the norm into start of next week

A cold front will be pushing into the area late Friday, bringing Saturday’s temperatures back to more typical levels for the end of February.

Even with colder air in place, the weekend will stay nice and bright with sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday’s temperatures rise back to the upper 30s and lower 40s, and a return to early April-like conditions returns early next week.

There will be some fluctuations at times, as is typical for March, but the general trend going into the first week and a half of March is for above average temperatures.