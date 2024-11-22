Seasonably cool, quiet weekend ahead with January-like cold toward Thanksgiving

The weekend ahead is shaping up to be a quiet one with seasonably cool and near-average temperatures, however a big pattern change arrives just in time for Thanksgiving with January-like cold settling in.

A few sprinkles are possible on Friday as thicker lower-level clouds will be stubborn although some breaks are possible late in the day. Otherwise, it’ll be less windy compared to Thursday with high temperatures around the middle 30s.

The weekend will start with a partly sunny sky on Saturday with high temperatures around the upper 30s with a bump into the lower-to-middle 40s on Sunday.

A cold front will slide through late Sunday into Monday which may bring some sprinkles or flurries, however the bulk of any precipitation is expected to stay north.

Temperatures will cool down into the lower 30s for highs on Monday through the middle of the week with much colder weather arriving for Thanksgiving Day as temperatures will likely stay in the 20s for highs which will carry over through the holiday weekend. Night lows are expected to drop into the teens.

The week is looking to be dry as systems pass to the north and south, but they’ll have to be watched closely as if the tracks were to change, precipitation could sneak into the area.