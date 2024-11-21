Seasonably cool, quiet into the weekend

Winds will begin to relax Friday morning and temperatures will remain typically cool for mid to late-November into the weekend. With a mostly cloudy sky Friday, high temperatures will reach the upper 30s, and we should catch at least a few glimpses of blue sky Friday afternoon.

The weekend will kick off on a quiet note with a light wind and continued, seasonably cool temperatures from morning to night. We’ll see more cloud cover than clear sky, but with a light wind and a few breaks of sunshine, it’ll be a pleasant start to the weekend.

No major changes are ahead for Sunday. A southerly breeze will kick up and help boost highs into the mid-40s Sunday afternoon. Once again, mostly cloudy to overcast, and a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out late Sunday. Overall, it’s going to remain pretty quiet through the weekend.

Highs drop back to around 30 degrees starting Monday, and will chilly through Wednesday. Even cooler air moves into the region for Thanksgiving, and highs will drop back to the 20s late next week. Highs may remain in the teens for the start of December.

There may be a couple, weak storm systems spinning close to us over the next week and a half with the possibility of a quick shot of flurries. No significant storm systems are on the horizon, but winter temperatures look to be here to stay for the time being.