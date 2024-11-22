Seasonably cool, less windy Friday through Saturday

On the heels of a couple snowy, icy, and windy days, things are calming down for the end of the week and weekend.

Winds will be much lighter Friday, around 5 to 15 mph. Skies are going to remain overcast through the morning and we should see at least a few breaks in the clouds Friday afternoon. The wind will be even lighter Saturday.

There is a weak storm system rolling into the area Sunday which could bring a few, light sprinkles Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will make it up to the mid-40s Sunday with a south breeze. Pretty quiet through the weekend and for most of next week.