Seasonably cool, breezy through the weekend with mild weather late next week

Temperatures through the weekend are expected to be seasonably cool and near average for early April with a warm-up due to arrive toward the second half of next week.

Clouds will once again find themselves a home over the area on Friday. Temperatures are expected to climb to near or in the lower 50s. A system to the south may be close enough to bring a light shower chance for far Northeast Iowa and far Southeast Minnesota by late afternoon and evening. A cold front will pass through late Friday night into Saturday and may pop a few sprinkles or flurries.

Temperatures will cool off behind the front on Saturday with high temperatures expecting to be around the lower-to-middle 40s. There will be some clouds early, but dry air and high pressure will build in leading to a mainly sunny day. The wind will also kick up out of the northwest with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

Sunshine is expected on Sunday with a breezy westerly wind allowing temperatures to push into the lower 50s for highs.

Another cold front will drop south through the area Sunday night into Monday. No precipitation is expected at this point due to quite a bit of dry air in place, but next week will start chilly with highs only managing the upper 30s to lower 40s on Monday and middle 40s likely Tuesday.

The second half of the week is expected to be warmer with highs in the middle 50s on Wednesday and close to or in the lower 60s the rest of the week into the weekend.