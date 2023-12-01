Seasonably cold weekend with light snow chance

The weekend will bring seasonably cold temperatures near average along with the chance for light snow.

High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-to-upper 30s with more clouds than sun.

A system will track south through central and eastern Iowa on Saturday night. There will be just enough energy and moisture present that it’ll bring the chance for light snow mainly near and south of I-90.

Not much is expected with a coating to 0.5″ possible for those that do see snow.

Any snow may linger into Sunday morning before clearing out.