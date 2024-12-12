Seasonably cold to slightly above average temperatures return next week into the week of Christmas

We’ve got a flavor of bitterly cold, arctic air, and it’s not going to last very long. This coming weekend’s temperatures return to the 30s, although it may be icy with that on Saturday. Next week’s temperatures return to the mid to upper-20s, which is right on the mark for this time of year.

Looking a bit farther out, a general trend of slightly above average temperatures looks to run from the winter solstice through Christmas Day.