Seasonable with a little snow this weekend

It’s chilly out there, appropriately for this time of the year. Highs will stay in the 30s this weekend and into the start of next week and overnight lows will remain in the mid to upper 20s, so no extremes either up or down. We are going to be clipped by a weak storm system Saturday, mainly late in the day, into Sunday morning.

This will deliver a light coating of snow, and will also be enough to affect travelers in parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa with the possibility of slick roads and briefly limited visibility. Not much different than the light snow that came through just a week ago. Totals will mainly be around a half inch but a few locations may see around an inch of snow.

Beyond this weekend, winds will pick up early next week and temperatures will remain seasonably cool, similar to this weekend. From Wednesday into the end of the week, highs will jump back into the 40s and the week looks to wrap up on a mild note. No substantial storm systems look to be coming our way anytime soon.