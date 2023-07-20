Seasonable warmth into this weekend

Winds are out of the north and temperatures are running a bit below average this Thursday, and we’re in for another comfortably cool night. Highs are going to be running very close to the normal high of 80 degrees Friday and Saturday and will warm slightly Saturday. After that, a heatwave kicks in and highs will be nearing 90 degrees or warmer for all of next week.

Rain chances will basically be zero for the foreseeable future. While there may be an isolated shower Friday afternoon, those showers won’t last more than a few minutes and will not likely make for a measurable rainfall.

As of this week, Olmsted County’s drought has moved into the Extreme category, and drought will continue to intensify and expand through the next couple weeks, accelerated by next week’s heatwave.