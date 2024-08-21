Seasonable through Friday, warmer this weekend

The weather pattern will remain quiet the rest of this week through the weekend and into next week. There may be a few, brief showers or thunderstorms Thursday night and late Friday, but our rain chances are low.

A few extra clouds will drift through the region Thursday and Friday, but there will still be plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will remain seasonably warm, in the mid-70s with a light breeze.

A warm-up gets underway Saturday with afternoon highs back in the mid-80s along with a sunny sky. Sunday will be even warmer as a ridge in the jet stream strengthens and helps boost our highs into the upper 80s Sunday afternoon.

A typical, late summer pattern will continue through the middle of next week. Highs will remain in the mid-80s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Additionally, humid air will stick around from this weekend into the middle of next week.