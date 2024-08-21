Seasonable through Friday, warmer this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Randy Brock KAALTV
The weather pattern will remain quiet the rest of this week through the weekend and into next week. There may be a few, brief showers or thunderstorms Thursday night and late Friday, but our rain chances are low.

A few extra clouds will drift through the region Thursday and Friday, but there will still be plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will remain seasonably warm, in the mid-70s with a light breeze.

A warm-up gets underway Saturday with afternoon highs back in the mid-80s along with a sunny sky. Sunday will be even warmer as a ridge in the jet stream strengthens and helps boost our highs into the upper 80s Sunday afternoon.

A typical, late summer pattern will continue through the middle of next week. Highs will remain in the mid-80s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Additionally, humid air will stick around from this weekend into the middle of next week.