Seasonable summer weekend ahead

Before things heat up next week, this weekend is looking almost picture perfect for summer weather. Friday’s temperatures made it to about 80 degrees, Saturday’s will do the same, and Sunday will be slightly warmer. There have been some very small and isolated showers this Friday afternoon – some of you may not have even noticed. It looks like there will be isolated thunderstorm activity again Saturday afternoon to early evening around peak heating of the day. Some of you may be lucky enough to experience a downpour Saturday afternoon. If it does rain on you, give it a few minutes and the storm will pass. Rainfall totals will be minimal but any downpour will be refreshing.

Next week’s temperatures will be in the 90s for the first time this summer! Even with a couple warm stretches, the high hasn’t hit 90 degrees at the Rochester airport yet. By the middle of next week, the heat index may reach 100 degrees.