Seasonable holiday weekend ahead with chances for rain

The Memorial Day Weekend ahead is looking seasonable from a temperature standpoint, but there will be chances for rain especially on Sunday and Memorial Day Monday.

Saturday will be quiet with sunshine and high temperatures near average in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A system will pass mainly south of the area on Sunday, however moisture will pool northward leading to a chance for rain.

Another system will dive southeast from Canada on its heels leading to the chance for rain on Memorial Day Monday.

The timing of each system and track is still a bit uncertain with those details being ironed out in the days ahead so check back for updates for those who may have outdoor plans.