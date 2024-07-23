Scattered thunderstorms possible Tuesday with heat, humidity to return this weekend

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around on Tuesday with quiet weather expected the rest of the week before summer heat and humidity return by the weekend.

Tuesday will start out dry with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely popping sometime after lunch into the afternoon hours as a system tracks through the Upper Midwest.

A few showers and thunderstorms may linger through the night, however not everyone will see them.

Severe weather is not anticipated, however due to some modest instability expected and weak wind shear, a stronger thunderstorm that develops may produce some small hail and gusty winds.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be around 80° before cooling down into the 70s on Wednesday and then gradually warming into the low-to-mid 80s the rest of the week into the weekend as warmer air and more humidity start to nudge in.