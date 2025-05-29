Scattered thundershowers possible Thursday with surge of summer warmth into weekend

A few thundershowers will be possible on Thursday with temperatures set to increase over the next several days taking on a more “summer-like” feel as the month of June begins.

The area of low pressure that has brought the clouds, rain and cooler temperatures over the last couple of days will still be close by on Thursday that energy wrapping around it combined with daytime instability might be enough to pop a few showers and thunderstorms, but not everyone will see them. Otherwise, it’ll be a partly sunny day with warmer temperatures in the lower 70s.

Sunshine returns on Friday through the upcoming weekend as a surge of summer-like warmth arrives sending temperatures to near or in the lower 80s for highs. Night lows will be in the 50s. There’s a low-end chance of a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm on Saturday, but most will stay dry.

The summery weather will stay into next week with high temperatures in the middle 80s on Monday and lower 80s likely on Tuesday. It’ll feel a bit more humid too. A storm system will slide a front through the area Tuesday into Tuesday night bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms with the potential of heavy rainfall of 1.00″ or more. Specifics will be clearer in the days ahead.

Cooler temperatures will follow with highs around the middle 70s the rest of the week which is more seasonal for early June.