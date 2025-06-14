Scattered storms around the next few days, mild temperatures turning warmer

Happy Saturday everyone!

Temperatures across much of Southeastern Minnesota have been far warmer today, in the low-mid 80F’s, thanks to clouds clearing the area this morning. Northern Iowa continues to see temperatures in the mid 80F’s primarily. A few thunderstorms have popped up our Northern Iowa counties east of I-35, remaining non-severe.

Shower and thunderstorm chances continue across the region this evening and overnight, with extent and placement of thunderstorm activity dependent on where the stationary front is located. The best chances for storms will be south of I-90, with temperatures dropping into the low 60F’s overnight.

There is a relatively low chance of severe storm this evening and tonight, due to limited shear in the atmopshere. If any storms do happen to become severe, hail and damaging winds will be the primary concern. The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the region in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for this reason.

We’ll start the day Sunday with scattered shower and thunderstorms across the area, especially along and south of I-90. This is where the best chances for thunderstorms will continue through most of the day. Cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures along and north of U.S. Hwy 14 will limit thunderstorm potential. Regardless, those partaking in outdoor Father’s Day plans will want to keep a close eye on the radar!

Highs will be in the mid-upper 70F’s across Southeastern Minnesota, and upper 70F’s to lower 80F’s across Northern Iowa.

Once again, the chance for severe storms Sunday is lower, thanks to a lack of wind shear aloft. Any storms that are able to become severe may produce localized large hail and damaging winds.

We start the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds, and warmer daytime temperatures! Highs will be in the mid 80F’s across most of the region, with light southerly winds between 5-10 mph. It will be humid as well, with dew points nearing 70F! Most of Monday is currently looking dry, however, come Monday evening, the chances for storms increase.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of Southeastern Iowa and Northern Minnesota under a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather Monday, with large hail and damaging winds being the primary concern at this time. Something to keep an eye on, especially with more warmth, moisture and shear available to feed developing storms.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms continue into Tuesday, although the chances are beginning to decrease, especially across Southeastern Minnesota. High temperatures will be in the low 80F’s, under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with less humidity.

Wednesday is trending dry for now, with partly cloudy skies, and high temperatures in the upper 70F’s to lower 80F’s. A stray shower or storm is possible across Northern Iowa, but again, things are looking to be mainly dry.

The remainder of the week has also trended drier, with warming high temperatures each day. Highs are expected to be in the low 80F’s Thursday, mid-upper 80F’s Friday, and in the upper 80F’s by next Saturday.

While there are multiple storm chances in the forecast, not everyone will a lot of rain, if any. Storms will be more localized due to the lack of shear, but can sneak up pretty quick, especially this weekend! Keep an eye on radar the next few days!