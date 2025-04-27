Scattered showers tonight, mild Sunday

Clouds are beginning to increase from the west as a band of showers works its way eastward across Eastern South Dakota and into Western Minnesota and Iowa.

Most of the evening will remain dry locally, with shower chances arriving around midnight across Northern Iowa, and after midnight across Southeastern Minnesota. This will not be a significant rainmaker by any means, with most locations only picking up a tenth of an inch at most.

Overnight, temperatures only drop into the mid 40F’s for most locations, thanks to cloud cover and light southerly winds.

Scattered light showers may linger into Sunday morning. However, these showers are expected to come to an end by mid-morning, with cloud cover remaining in place through the remainder of the day.

Clouds will stunt afternoon temperatures slightly, but highs will still make it into the mid 60F’s across the region. It will be a bit breezy, with southerly winds ranging between 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times.

There may be a few breaks in the cloud cover later in the afternoon, but overall, Sunday is shaping up to be on the gray, but mild, side.