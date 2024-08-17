Scattered showers today, more pleasant weather ahead

Today has been a rinse and repeat of the last several days, with scattered showers moving in quickly during the morning hours and lasting through the afternoon. Cloud cover has capped temperatures in the low 70F’s across some of the area, with temps reaching into mid 70F’s for locations that have seen less rain and more sun.

Once the sun sets this evening and we loose daytime heating, any lingering showers will quickly diminish. Skies will clear out overnight, with temperatures and dew points falling into the upper 50F’s to low 60F’s. Given that our temperatures and dew points will be bottoming out so close together, patchy fog will certainly be on the table come tomorrow morning.

Sunday is shaping up to be a generally beautiful summer day, with highs around 80F, dew points in the mid 60F’s and plenty of sunshine. Can’t rule out an afternoon shower or two across the area, but these chances are very slim. Overall, a great day for outdoor activities as the end of summer draws near.

Most of next week looks dry at this point in time. Plenty of sunshine and near average temperatures for our daily highs. Monday and Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70F’s. There is once again an outside chance of a shower Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, but the chance is so low it hardly bears mentioning. Wednesday through Friday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs remaining in the upper 70F’s.

Next weekend, high temperatures will make things feel more summerlike out there, climbing into the mid 80F’s potentially. Also could see needing to add shower and t-storm chances at some point next weekend, but it’s too far out to say if this change will be necessary at this time.

Overall, a quiet and comfortable forecast lies ahead for the Weather First area!