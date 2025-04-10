Scattered showers Thursday, clouds linger into the weekend, warmer

Happy Thursday everyone!!!

There are a few very light rain showers around the area this morning, with more scattered shower activity across central Minnesota swinging south along with an area of low pressure. Scattered showers will remain possible through the day today, and into tonight. Not everyone will see rain, but you’ll want to have the umbrella on hand just in case!

Temperatures across the region will be slightly cooler than they were yesterday as winds shift from southeasterly to northerly. Most locations will be in the low 50F’s under a mostly cloudy sky, with areas south of I-90 also seeing increasingly breezy conditions this afternoon.

Low level cloud cover persists into Friday, with a few peeks of sunshine possible late in the afternoon, especially further west. Highs will in the mid 50F’s across all of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, with light northerly winds.

Clouds decrease briefly Friday night, with some sunshine during the morning on Saturday. Clouds increase throughout the day, however, as another low pressure system approaches from the west.

Southerly winds kick in Saturday, between 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 to 30 mph at times. These southerly winds help boost high temperatures well into the 60F’s across the area. Even warmer temperatures arrive Sunday, with highs in the upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s!

Shower chances increase Saturday night, with the best chance for rain arriving Sunday morning. Moisture availability does not look particularly impressive at this time, so any shower activity will be scattered in nature. There should still be plenty of dry time Sunday.

Temperatures cool next Monday as winds pick up significantly, gusting up to 40 mph at times. Highs will be near 50F for most, with even cooler temperatures possible on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40F’s. Temperatures begin to rebound quickly, however, by the middle of next week, with highs in the 50F’s again by Wednesday.

Overall, still looking at a fairly quiet forecast the next several days, with not everyone seeing rain Thursday or Sunday. The main story will be the warmer temperatures, making for a nice change after the cooler temperatures earlier this week.