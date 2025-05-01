Scattered showers this evening, cooler into the weekend, turning mild next week

Good Thursday afternoon everyone!

Clouds have been taking up most of the skies real estate through the day today, with even some showers earlier in the day. Temperatures have certainly been cooler, with highs ranging from the mid 50F’s to the lower 60F’s.

We’ve had a few peeks of sun over the last hour or so across the area, which will aid in creating enough instability for shower development along an incoming cold front this evening, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder as well! Precipitation totals are going to be on the low end, only a tenth to a quarter of an inch at most.

Showers clear the area later this evening, giving way to mainly cloudy skies overnight. These clouds will prevent temperatures from dropping much, with lows in the low to mid 40F’s region wide.

Friday is going to be a chillier day across the area thanks to northwesterly winds transporting cooler air southeastward, as well as persistent cloud cover. High temperatures will only be in the low to mid 50F’s, but it would not be surprising if some locations struggle to even make 50F. There is a slight chance of a shower, but most locations will remain dry.

Clouds gradually decrease Friday night into Saturday, allowing temperatures to drop more substantially, into the mid 30F’s. Leftover cloud cover Saturday morning will be limited primarily to areas south of I-90 and east of I-35, and will erode by the afternoon, giving way to plenty of sun! Highs will be in the lower 60F’s, but some locations may struggle to reach 60F.

Sunshine continues into Sunday, with warmer temperatures and light winds making for a beautiful day across the region. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 60F’s, with a few lower 70F’s possible, especially across Northern Iowa.

The forecast becomes trickier heading into next week…

Upper level low pressure is expected to retrograde back west early next week, likely resulting in some degree of cirro-type cloud cover across the area Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be heavily dependent on how closely this upper level low tracks to our region, as that will impact how close upper level high pressure is able to set up to.

Trends have been for this low to be further west, keeping the ridge further west as well. This would mean cooler temperatures than previously anticipated through next week. However, a few 70F’s remain possible for all of our area, especially from Tuesday onward.

Given high pressure stationed to our west through next week, any precipitation chance across our area will be tied to the upper level low to east. There is not much confidence in how far west any precipitation activity tracks in association with this low, so the forecast is dry for now. Could see a slight precipitation chance added to the forecast Monday into Tuesday at some point down the line.

Overall, next week is looking rather quiet, and mild, with plenty of sunshine and highs predominantly in the upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s!