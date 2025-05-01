Scattered showers this evening, cloudy for Friday

Clouds have filled the sky for most of the day today across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa, with scattered light rain showers currently passing through as well.

Shower chances will continue through the evening, especially east of I-35, as a cold front tracks through the region. It doesn’t appear that this band of showers will intensify as much as previously anticipated, so most locations will not see much rain at all. Rainfall accumulation totals will likely remain under 0.10″.

Cloud cover will linger through the overnight hours. This will aid in keeping temperatures on the mild side, despite breezy northwest winds ranging from 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times. Low’s will be in the low to mid 40F’s.

Breezy northwest winds continue into Friday as a trough of low pressure continues to pass over the area. This will bring cooler temperatures into the region as well, with highs only making it into the low to mid 50F’s. Winds will range between 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

There will be plenty of cloud cover throughout the day, but rain chances are on the lower side, primarily due to a lack of available moisture despite a supply of lift associated with the trough. There is the slight chance of an afternoon pop up shower or two, but most locations will likely remain dry.

The average high for this time of year is 63F, with tomorrow falling 10F below that average high. Yes, it will be chilly, but warmer weather returns this weekend!