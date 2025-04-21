Scattered showers & storms late tonight, dry for Tuesday

Skies are clearing across the area late this afternoon, with clear skies continuing through the evening hours. Winds shift from northwest to southeast, remaining relatively light. A quiet Monday evening!

Clouds will begin to increase around midnight, as a frontal system system approaches from the west. This, on top of light southerly winds, will prevent temperatures from dropping too dramatically overnight, with lows in the low to mid 40F’s.

As a weakening cold front approaches the region, scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, will be possible, especially after midnight. Not everyone will see rain in all likelihood, with the chances for severe weather remaining very low.

It may also become a bit breezy as shower and storms pass through the area, with the chance for a few wind gusts of up to 30 mph.

By daybreak, shower and storm activity will be exiting the area, with cloud cover decreasing throughout the morning as well. This will give way to plenty of afternoon sunshine!

Temperatures will be much warmer on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 60F’s across most of southeastern Minnesota, and highs in the low 70F’s across northern Iowa. Well above average for this time of year!

Winds remain light through the day Tuesday, between 5 to 10 mph from the southeast, shifting to out of the west during the afternoon.

Overall, Tuesday will be dry, with plenty of afternoon sun, and much warmer temperatures!