Scattered showers stick around into Friday

While thunderstorms exit the area through the night tonight, scattered showers will linger throughout the day on Friday.

A cold front will continue to slide through the area tonight into early Friday morning. This will continue to be the focus for shower and thunderstorm development into Friday early morning. An additional area of low pressure is then expected to develop across central Iowa Friday morning into the afternoon, sliding northeast as it does so.

This new area of low pressure will bring another round of broad scale lift across the area through the day on Friday, leading to a chance of scattered showers. We will not have the instability seen today across the area Friday, but there may be just enough for a few rumbles of thunder.

Temperatures will be on the cooler side Friday, with high temperatures in the low to mid 50F’s across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa. Winds will be breezy out of the north, sustained between 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. A chilly day for sure!

Not everyone will see rain tomorrow in all likelihood, but you will certainly want to have the umbrella with you when heading out the door, as well as a warm sweatshirt or rain jacket!