Scattered showers possible, slightly cooler

Temperatures are going to be slightly cooler today than they were Wednesday, largely due to more cloud cover, as well as shifting winds.

An area of low pressure will pass almost directly over us through the day today, bringing with it a chance of scattered showers and plenty of cloud cover.

Not everyone will see rain, and any rain that does fall will certainly not last all day, but you will want to have an umbrella on hand just in case. The chance of showers will continue into the evening, but again, not everyone will see rain.

High temperatures today will be held back by the cloud cover, with highs in the low to mid 50F’s across the area.

Winds are going to be relatively light across portions of southeastern Minnesota, especially closer to Rochester as low pressure passes overhead. However, further west and south, winds are going to become breezier throughout the day. For areas near I-35 and south of I-90, winds will be between 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20-25 mph at times.