Scattered showers likely Saturday, sunshine returns Sunday

The weekend will start a bit unsettled with a few showers likely on Saturday followed by sunshine returning on Sunday leading to a quiet end to the weekend.

A low pressure system that has been slowly meandering across the Upper Midwest will still be close enough to the area on Saturday with wraparound moisture and energy leading to a few spotty showers during the late morning and afternoon.

A mix of sun and clouds along with spotty showers will result in a cooler than average Saturday as high temperatures are expected to be in the low-to-middle 70s. The humidity will be noticeable as dew point temperatures will be in the 60s.

The storm system will clear the area by Sunday with sunshine returning to end the weekend. Temperatures will respond as highs are expected to climb to near 80°. The humidity will be noticeable once again as dew point temperatures will be in the 60s.