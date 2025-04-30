Scattered showers into Thursday, cooler Friday, warming trend this weekend

Good Wednesday afternoon everyone!

Today has shaped out to be a fantastic day across the region, with plenty of sunshine, and high temperatures in the mid 60F’s! Cirrus clouds are all that remain of a few light showers tracking northward through Central Iowa earlier today, thanks to dry air in the area.

Low pressure lifts northeast out of Missouri this evening, and tracks across Illinois and Wisconsin through Thursday morning. The best supply of moisture associated with this low will remain to the south and east of our area through the overnight hours tonight. There is still a lower end chance for a few scattered showers into Thursday morning, however.

Cloud cover hangs around for Thursday, with highs temperatures in the low to mid 60F’s. We’ll be tracking a cold front across the area later Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours. There may be enough moisture and energy in the atmosphere to kick of a band of showers and embedded thunderstorms as the front swings through the area. However, rain totals are unlikely to exceed a tenth of an inch for most locations.

Cloud cover hangs around through Friday, and there just might be enough moisture left in the lower levels of the atmosphere to kick off a shower or two during the afternoon, but this chance is very hit or miss. Most of Friday looks dry, and certainly cooler, with highs in the mid 50F’s.

A warming trend begins Saturday, with clouds exiting the area, and highs in the low to mid 60F’s. Sunday will be even warmer, with highs potentially reaching 70F across the area.

There is a chance we keep the 70F’s through all of next week, but this will depend on the upper level flow pattern across the United States this weekend, and through next week as well. If an area of low pressure off east is closer to the region, then temperatures in the 70F’s will have to wait until the middle of next week. If the low is further east, temperatures will have no issue climbing into the 70F’s each day.

Overall, odds favor above average temperatures, plenty of sunshine, and no precipitation through most of next week. Talk about a quiet forecast!