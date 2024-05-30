Scattered showers Friday with occasional rain and warmth this weekend

A cold front in the eastern Dakotas is moving into western Minnesota and will be the focus for occasional showers and thunderstorms as it moves into the area Friday to Saturday morning. There is a slight chance of showers Thursday night to Friday morning along with an increase in cloud cover. Temperatures will remain comfortably cool tonight and highs will still make it to about 70 degrees Friday afternoon despite the lack of sunshine.

Showers and a couple thunderstorms are likely Friday from morning to night, although it’s not going to rain all day long. There will be occasional breaks between showers. The front will remain over parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa early Saturday with the continued chance of showers through Saturday morning.

The weekend will not be a washout, and there will still be periods of sunshine and early summer warmth, especially Saturday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday and that warmth sticks around at least through early next week.

Another line of showers and thunderstorms will move through Sunday, at this time looking to affect areas south of I-90 in northern Iowa to far southern Minnesota.