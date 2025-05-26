Scattered showers around through Wednesday, a fantastic stretch of weather on the horizon

We have had a phenomenal Memorial Day across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa so far, with plenty of sunshine this morning, and temperatures climbing to near 70F for nearly everyone! Clouds continue to increase, however, as our next round of precipitation chances approaches…

I’m keeping an eye on a round of showers currently tracking across Western Iowa this afternoon. The expectation is for dry air to polish most of this round off, leaving us dry into the overnight hours. As of now, this round is unlikely to have an impact on any evening plans.

Upper level low pressure continues to swing across the Upper Midwest tonight through Thursday, bringing a chance for showers across the area. These shower chances begin later tonight, and will last through Wednesday afternoon. There may even be enough instability in the area Wednesday afternoon for a few rumbles of thunder!

This certainly will not be a significant rainmaker, with shower activity being more scattered in nature, and not lasting all day Tuesday, nor Wednesday. Much of the viewing area is only expected to see a few tenths of an inch of rain at this time. You’ll certainly want to have the umbrella on hand both Tuesday and Wednesday, but again, rain is unlikely to last all day.

Temperatures are going to be cooler Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 60F’s across the region both days. Overnight lows will only drop to around 50F, thanks to the cloud cover.

Clouds begin to clear the area on Thursday, with temperatures climbing into the low 70F’s. There remains a slight chance for a few pop-up afternoon showers, but not everyone will see rain.

The remainder of the forecast is shaping up to be phenomenal and summer-like! High temperatures near/reach 80F for Friday, and remain in the low 80F’s through early next week.

A few weak pulses of energy work through Friday afternoon, into Saturday. There is little confidence in whether these disturbances will have enough moisture to kick off any showers or thunderstorms, however. Just something to watch for now.

Otherwise, we are looking at a summer-like, and sun-filled, start to the month of June early next week!