Scattered showers around for Friday, unsettled weather continues through early next week

While we have seen a few scattered showers develop across the area this morning and early afternoon, we have also seen a good deal of sun as well in between said showers. The remainder of the day will hold more of the same, so be ready to dodge a few drops but don’t let it stop you from enjoying the sunny in between periods.

It is a bit breezy out there but winds should weaken as we head into the evening along with any lingering shower activity. Temperatures will cool into the mid 60F’s by later this evening, and down into the upper 50F’s by daybreak under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday is going to be best day out of the weekend to get out on the lake and enjoy the warmer temperatures and sunshine, with storm chances holding off at least until later in the afternoon or evening. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70F’s across the area with generally light winds.

Storm chances return later Saturday night and will last through at least the first half of Sunday. Not expecting any severe weather at this time but you may need the umbrella handy if you plan on heading out the door Sunday morning. Rain should decrease in coverage during the afternoon allowing high temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 70F’s.

Early next week we keep the chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms as multiple waves of energy make their way through. These storms should remain scattered in nature with not everyone guaranteed to see rain, but having the umbrella on you would be a good idea Monday through Wednesday.

High temperatures will remain rather consistent in the mid to upper 70F’s through Wednesday, with low temperatures dropping into the low 60F’s. It isn’t until the end of next week that we finally shake off the chance for storms and see the return of more summerlike high temperatures reaching into the 80F’s.