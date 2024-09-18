Scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday, summer warmth into Saturday

Rainfall has been hard to come by recently, and that looks to change, at least for some of us, Thursday. A front is going to push through the region Thursday and will be the focus of a couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

Our first chance for a few hit-and-miss thundershowers is Thursday morning. Not all of us in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa will receive rain, but there will at least be a few downpours. The second opportunity at some heavier rain is late Thursday afternoon through evening.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late Thursday with wind and hail being the primary threats. Severe weather will not be widespread across the Weather First area but there is the potential of some stronger storms in the mix.

Quiet, sunny weather returns Friday, and summer warmth lasts into Saturday. Temperatures will moderate late in the weekend with highs returning to the lower 60s. Some isolated showers are possible Saturday, but most will not receive rain. More widespread showers are possible between Sunday and Monday.