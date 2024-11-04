Scattered shower/storm chances Monday

Widespread rain has hung around the Weather First area for a majority of the day today, leading to soggy conditions that we aren’t too used to seeing around here, given how dry it has been the last few months.

A majority of the widespread rain has made it’s way into Wisconsin this evening, with only a few scattered showers remaining across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. The next best chance for rain arrives late tonight and into early Monday morning. Not everyone will see the rain, as it will be more spotty in nature, but some pockets of heavier rain and even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible.

Monday looks mainly dry across the Weather First area, but a few spotty showers can not be ruled out. It’s not until later in the evening Monday night, and into early Tuesday morning, that widespread rain chances return to the area.

Temperatures tonight will bottom out right where they are now, in the upper 40F’s. With the warm front passing through, temperatures will increase as the night goes on, and many places will wake up to temperatures in the upper 50F’s by morning!

Highs Monday will be in the low to mid 60F’s prior to the cold front passing through. Winds will be out of the south during the morning, shifting to out of the west during the afternoon, at around 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph at times.

Overall, another dreary day to start the workweek, but this is the type of weather that ultimately leaves us better off in the long run, especially when it comes to drought.