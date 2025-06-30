Scattered rain chances likely for the second half of the week

The second half of the week will bring the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms with a higher chance heading into the weekend.

A warm front will lift north into the area on Thursday with moisture and energy increasing leading to the chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and early evening.

Additional moisture will arrive for the Fourth of July on Friday leading to once again the chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Depending on the timing of the cold front, most evening firework celebrations should be dry as showers and some thunderstorms will become more likely late Friday night into Saturday, however if the front speeds up, then rain chances will arrive earlier. The front will likely clear the area with showers and thunderstorms ending by afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to hover around or slightly above average through the week. Highs from Monday and Tuesday will be around or in the lower 80s with middle 80s likely on Wednesday and Thursday with increasing humidity. The Fourth of July on Friday will be the warmest day and most humid as highs will likely climb into the upper 80s with cooler lower 80s on Saturday and Sunday behind the cold front.