Saturday’s Almanac (10/12/2024)

Much cooler temperatures arrived behind a cold front Saturday, with high temperatures barely managing to reach 60F in some locations. While these temperatures are much cooler than what we have seen as of late, they are not anything abnormal for this time of year!

The high temperature today in Rochester, MN was clocked at 60F. The average high for October 12th is, as it happens, 60F as well. High temperatures today for some were exactly where they usually are for this time of year! The record high for October 12th is 85F, which was set back in 1956.

The morning low this morning was clocked at 45F, while the average morning low is 40F. The record morning low for October 12th is a frigid 23F, set back in 1988. This record low isn’t much cooler than what temperatures will be for some in a few days.

Overall, while it was a chillier day, we are nearing the middle of October, which will soon be featuring much cooler air than what we experienced today.

No one has received any appreciable precipitation across the Weather First area since the beginning of October. With that said, our seasonal and monthly precipitation deficit is only increasing. This trend is expected to continue through the remainder of October, as long range predictions show no appreciable pattern chance taking place until sometime in November.