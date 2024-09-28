Saturday’s Almanac (09/28/24)

It was a warm day across the Weather First area. Temperatures were able to climb into the low to mid 80F’s for most, under plenty of sunshine. Thankfully, the dew points remained in the 50F’s…imagine dew points in the 70F’s this time of year….Yuck!

Rochester reached 83F today for a high temperature. This is quite significant, not only because seeing temperatures this warm so late in the year is fairly uncommon, but because this ties the record high for this date!!!

The record high for Rochester for September 28th is 83F, set back originally in 1952, but after today, we can add 2024 to that list as well! This falls well above the average high temperature of 67F.

The morning low was 54F, falling 9F above the long term average morning low of 45F. The record low, set back in 1893, was a frigid 22F…Yikes!

We are now getting to the time of year where our daily average highs and night time lows are going to be dropping at a much faster pace. It won’t be long before those current average lows become our daily average highs!