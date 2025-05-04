Saturday’s (5/3/2025) Almanac

Cloud cover stuck around a bit longer than expected on Saturday, but by early afternoon, there was plenty of sunshine across the region! This allowed temperatures to warm to slightly below average across the region, making for a cooler, but beautiful, day.

Rochester, MN recorded a high of 60F, and a low of 41F. The average high for Rochester on May 3rd is 63F, with the average low being 42F.

Neither high nor low was near the record high and low for May 3rd. The record high is 91F, set back in 1949, while the record low is a frigid 21F, set back in 1910.

High temperatures elsewhere were slightly warmer than in Rochester, with most locations in the low 60F’s across Southeastern Minnesota, and into the mid 60F’s across portions of Northern Iowa.

No rainfall was recorded this morning, despite the cloud cover. So far for the month of May, Rochester has received 0.15″ of rain, which is 0.22″ below average. So far this year, Rochester has received 8.29″ of rain, which is 0.37″ above average for this time of year.

Drought has almost entirely disappeared across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa, with only a few locations in “Abnormally Dry” conditions as of the last drought update, published on May 1st.