Saturday’s (5/10/25) Almanac

Saturday was a beautiful day across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa, with abundant sunshine and well above average temperatures!

Morning low temperatures were certainly on the mild side, ranging from 55F in Austin and Preston, to 50F in Forest City. Rochester, Albert Lea, and Owatonna came in with 54F for a low. Well above the average low for this time of year!

Areawide, high temperatures varied from the mid 70F’s (75F in Preston), to the lower 80F’s (82F in Mason City). Charles City was close behind Mason City, with a high of 79F. Albert Lea and Austin came in with 79F, while Owatonna and Rochester came in with 75-76F.

For Rochester, the average low is 45F, with the average high being 66F. Both the low and high for Saturday were well above these averages, making for a warm day overall!

The record high in Rochester for May 10th is 89F, set back in 1887. The record low was 23F, set back in 1966.

So far, Rochester is over 1″ of rain below average for the month of May, with only 0.15″ falling so far. Yearly, Rochester is just over half an inch below average in terms of rainfall, with the yearly total sitting at 8.29″.

Mason City is in a similar situation, falling 1.37″ of rain below average for the month so far, and 1.17″ behind for the year. Mason City has only seen 0.03″ of rain so far this May, and has seen 8.78″ of rain so far this year.