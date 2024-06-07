Saturday: Rain everywhere early, isolated showers and clearing later

Light rain will be possible around and south of I-90 Friday night, but more widespread rain is forecasted overnight and early on Saturday. No severe weather is expected locally, and the rainfall will be lighter than we have had in several rounds of storms over the last month or so.

The bulk of the rainfall will be out by noon, but a few more showers could sneak in south of I-90 Saturday afternoon as well. This rain will be just as light (if not lighter) than anything from Friday night. There is also some rain that will move north of us. While a couple of these showers could sneak down around Cannon Falls, Red Wing, and Wabasha, these showers will mostly stay northeast of us.

By sunset Saturday night, we will have much clearer skies than what we will have earlier in the day.