Saturday Night Soaking Rain, Sunday Soaking in Sun

The rest of the weekend will be a tale of two halves. The rest of Saturday features scattered showers and storms that will move through during the late afternoon and early evening. They’re mostly out of the area by 1 AM Sunday. Some areas could see some large puddles depending on the amount of rainfall you receive, but severe weather and major flooding are not concerns.

After rain clears, we are expecting yet another stretch of sunny, dry weather. Temperatures take a step back as a cold front races through. Sunday highs are in the upper-60s and low-70s. Most, if not all, clouds leftover will clear out by the time we reach midday Sunday.

Temperatures jump into the 70s for all Monday before we’re back to Summer heat by Tuesday. Outside of some isolated rain chances towards next weekend, we’re looking to stay dry after this Saturday night.