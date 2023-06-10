Saturday Night Rain

It will be the last real chance of rain we have for awhile. Even then, rainfall totals are not looking quite as promising locally. Storms are expected to become more elevated as they move farther south towards our area. The lack of energy locally compared to north of us will make it impossible for storms to maintain the same strength (let alone grow larger). This means even though rain is still expected to be scattered, the actual totals will mostly disappoint.

After the cold front moves through, high pressure will take over.