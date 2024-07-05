Saturday is the best day of the weekend for outdoor activities

We have really cooled things down out there today across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa after the rain we all saw on Thursday. Temperatures will warm a fair bit this weekend starting Saturday, making for a more comfortable day to get out on the lake or head out to the campgrounds.

Scattered shower coverage will decrease this evening giving away to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will cool off into the low 60F’s by the time Rochester begins launching their postponed firework show tonight. Might be a good idea to bring a sweatshirt and some blankets to keep out the chill if you plan to head out tonight for any festivities.

Saturday we will start the day with plenty of sunshine, which will allow our temperatures to climb into the upper 70F’s across the area. Dew points are expected to top out in the low 60F’s, so it may feel slightly muggy out there, but nothing too uncomfortable. Winds will also be light out of the SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds are expected to increase in coverage as we head into the afternoon. There is a slight chance of a shower later in the afternoon, especially along and west of I-35. Otherwise, everyone stays dry and will have a great opportunity to get out and enjoy the sunshine!

Late Saturday night into early Sunday morning more widespread showers and thunderstorms will roll into our area from the west. These storms are not expected to be severe at this time.

Heading into Sunday, we may be slightly cooler thanks to more cloud cover and any leftover showers and storms in the area, but highs are still expected to be in the mid to upper 70F’s. Rain chances will be highest during the morning and decrease throughout the day, but clouds will likely stick around. This makes Saturday the pick day of the weekend to get out and enjoy the sunshine and more summer like temperatures.