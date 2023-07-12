Rumbling Into The Weekend
Storm chances are going to stay put for the Weather First Area as we head through the rest of the week & into the weekend. Another wave of energy will bubble up storms later Thursday afternoon & evening, with this chance staying in place throughout the day on Friday. A few of the storms Thursday evening could be strong, mainly to the SW of the Weather First Area. But wait, there’s more! Storms remain in the forecast both Saturday & Sunday, however they will become less numerous and more isolated throughout the area.