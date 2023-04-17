Roads Getting Better, Plenty of Sunlight

Roads are getting better as we go through the rest of the day today. Clearer skies and rising temperatures will help to continue melting off snow, which will also reduce the amount of blowing snow we see. Temperatures top off in the 40s north of the border and 50s south of the border with even warmer weather on Tuesday.

Wind chills also improve as the air temperatures increase. We’ll see wind chills climb closer to the freezing point. On top of that, winds calm down heading into Tuesday. This will help with outdoor events. Just watch out for puddles from melting snow. They will be more common east of I-35 due to the higher accumulations.

Rain does pop back up in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday. Snow becomes possible again Friday morning.