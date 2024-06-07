River stage prompts flood warning along the Mississippi River

If you know anyone who lives in Wabasha, some minor flooding will be plausible over the weekend and early next week. This is due to heavy rainfall upstream and the rain running off into the Mississippi River or adjacent bodies of water.

The river will not crest as high as it did in April 2023 (when it crested at 16 feet). Thus, any flooding will not be as potent as it was last year. However, it will crest over 12 feet; this could lead to minor flooding near the river.

A Flood Warning is in effect for this stretch of the Mississippi River until Tuesday morning. With less rain opportunities this week than the past 4-6 weeks, the river crest is not expected to get higher. It will depend on how much rain we get on Tuesday.