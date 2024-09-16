Rinse and repeat until Thursday, with big changes to follow

Things have remained pretty stagnant across the country over the last few days, and that will continue the next several thanks to a Rex Block well to our east. These blocks are very effective at causing a major slow down of atmospheric features, which explains why Francine’s remnants still have some impact on our weather here through Monday. This will eventually change by the end of the week, however.

High temperatures in the low to mid 80F’s will stick around through Friday across the Weather First area. Dew points will also be in the 60F’s through this period, making it feel on the humid side. Our area will also remain dry through Thursday, thanks to surface high pressure to our east, as well as the inability of a west coast trough to make its way east thanks to the Rex Block.

Once we get into Thursday, however, the Rex Block begins to break down, allowing the trough to our west to gradually make its way in our direction. By Thursday night, a bit of upper atmospheric energy is expected to make its way through southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. This energy will give us a decent chance at seeing showers and t-storms later Thursday night into Friday morning.

Heading into the weekend, cooler air from the north begins to work its way into our area, giving us high temperatures in the 70F’s over the weekend. Rain chances are a bit uncertain at this time, given disagreement in model guidance on what day is more favored for the cold front to pass through. With that said, it is too soon to make the call on whether or not next weekend is a washout. Something to monitor during the week ahead.

Once the trough passes through our area by early next week, much cooler air arrives, with highs struggling to hit the 70F mark. Much closer to average for this time of year, although still slightly above average by the time these temperatures reach us.