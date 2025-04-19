Reviewing Thursday’s rain & storms

Thursday brought some of the heaviest rain we have seen across the area so far this year, with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms tracking across the region…some of which were severe!

An area of low pressure, accompanied by a warm and cold front, tracked through Minnesota and Iowa Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. These features helped kick off these storms, with some storms firing long after they exited our local area.

Storms began firing across central Minnesota around 1PM, with quick linear development taking place within the next few hours. Initially moving northeast, these storms eventually began a more southeasterly track, arriving in the viewing area between 5PM-6PM and lingering in the area until around 8PM or so.

Locations such as Blooming Prairie, Hayfield and Clarks Grove saw the heaviest rain from this initial round, with winds and hail remaining below severe criteria.

Behind the initial round, scattered showers and thunderstorms developed from our local counties, all the way out to western Minnesota and Iowa. These storms tracked east through the area over the next several hours, bringing several rounds of heavy downpours and frequent lightning to most of the area until around midnight. Once again, areas near and just south of Hayfield, Blooming Prairie, Lansing, to Albert Lea, saw the heaviest rain during this time frame.

Even northern Iowa got in on the action, with areas such as Clear Lake, Mason City and nearby communities seeing the heaviest rain totals prior to midnight.

Model guidance was indicating another round of storms would fire across western Iowa and track east through our viewing area around 3AM-5AM, but the extent of these storms, and if they would even take place, was uncertain.

Take place they did, and this happened to be the strongest round of storms of the event. These storms formed across northeastern Nebraska, and quickly developed into multiple clusters of storms across northwestern Iowa. A tornado may have even taken place near Storm Lake, IA!

These storms continued east, bringing 1″-2″ diameter hail to communities such as Garner and Charles City, IA! These storms tracked through our northern Iowa counties starting around 2AM, finally exiting the area around 5:30AM.

With all said and done, Hayfield has the highest recorded precipitation measurement in the area, coming in at 2.35″. Austin saw nearly 2″, with Mason City seeing almost 1.5″. Rochester received just over 1.25″, with Charles City seeing 1.12″. A widespread, much needed soaking, to say the least!