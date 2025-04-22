Reviewing our Easter rainstorm

The entire region saw soaking rains Sunday afternoon and night, making it one of the wettest Easter’s our area has seen on record!

Rain began to enter the area just before noon on Sunday. Widespread showers quickly overspread the area between noon and 3PM, with the first round of heavier rain tracking through as well.

Steady light to moderate rain continued across the region until around 5PM or so, when a brief break in the rain overspread much of the viewing area.

The center of the low pressure associated with the rainstorm began tracking across eastern Iowa through the evening hours. While doing so, widespread light to moderate rain quickly redeveloped across the entire viewing area by 11PM.

Some of the heaviest rain then took place across southeastern Minnesota through around 1AM as the low pressure tracked just to the east. Rain then quickly exited the area by around 4AM or so.

Many locations saw well over 1″ of rain, with locations closer to the Mississippi River seeing over 2″ of rain. Rochester received 1.54″ of rain during the entire event, with 1.36″ of that rain falling before midnight, making Easter of 2025 the wettest Easter in Rochester’s recorded history. The previous record was 1.20″ of rain on April 16, 2006.

Austin, MN ended up seeing the highest rainfall amount of 1.91″, with St. Ansgar seeing 1.90″, Mabel seeing 1.83″, Charles City seeing 1.79″, and locations closer to Albert Lea seeing just over half an inch.

In terms of monthly rainfall, Rochester has seen 3.45″ of rain, putting us 1.05″ above average at this point in the month. This puts out yearly rainfall at 6.74″, which is above average by 0.31″.