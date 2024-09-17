Remaining warm through the week with a few showers and storms arriving Thursday

The story hasn’t changed at all this week as highs remain in the 80s and we’ve stayed rain-free for quite a while. The warmth sticks around into the start of the weekend and a few of us will see some rain later this week.

A front will push into the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning bringing a couple opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. The first chance is Thursday morning, and the second is Thursday evening. There may be a few stronger storms in the mix with some heavy downpours, and we could all use a good drink of rain at this point.

Temperatures don’t vary much through Friday as highs remain in the 80s. Saturday’s high will drop back a few notches to the upper 70s, which is still above average for mid to late September.

A return to more seasonable temperatures is on the way for Sunday and looks to last through most of next week. Highs will drop back to the lower 70s and possibly the upper 60s for a couple days.

If you’re a big fan of summer warmth, soak it up while we’ve got it!